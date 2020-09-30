KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: CARES Act Funds Spent, Prop 15, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- The bulk of Riverside County’s CARES Act funds are already spent or committed.
- California voters will decide on Proposition 15 this fall, which would raise taxes on big businesses.
- Proposition 22 would allow companies to classify gig company workers as contractors and that would require the companies to offer new benefits to drivers.