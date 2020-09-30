© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: CARES Act Funds Spent, Prop 15, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 30, 2020 at 11:08 AM PDT
MD9.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The bulk of Riverside County’s CARES Act funds are already spent or committed.
  2. California voters will decide on Proposition 15 this fall, which would raise taxes on big businesses.
  3. Proposition 22 would allow companies to classify gig company workers as contractors and that would require the companies to offer new benefits to drivers.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news