KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/24 Empire KVCR Midday News: Voter Education Requirement, 2020 Census Reminder
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Last week, San Bernardino’s School Board became the first in the Inland Empire to make student voter education a requirement.
- To respond to the 2020 Census, fill out the paper questionnaire mailed out in April or go to my2020census.gov. You can also respond by phone by calling 844-330-2020 or visit the Census website for a phone number associated with your preferred language.