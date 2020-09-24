© 2021 91.9 KVCR

9/24 Empire KVCR Midday News: Voter Education Requirement, 2020 Census Reminder

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 24, 2020 at 10:57 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Last week, San Bernardino’s School Board became the first in the Inland Empire to make student voter education a requirement.
  2. To respond to the 2020 Census, fill out the paper questionnaire mailed out in April or go to my2020census.gov. You can also respond by phone by calling 844-330-2020 or visit the Census website for a phone number associated with your preferred language.

