9/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: EDD Mail Fraud, Riv County Moves to Next Reopening Tier, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 23, 2020 at 3:22 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Riverside Police Department is warning the community about a mail fraud scheme involving letters from the Employment Development Department.
  2. Riverside County today moves into the next tier under the state’s four-tier regulation plan to contain the coronavirus, loosening restrictions.
  3. The Joshua tree will be considered for protection under the California Endangered Species Act because of threats from climate change and habitat destruction.

