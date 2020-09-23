KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: EDD Mail Fraud, Riv County Moves to Next Reopening Tier, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Riverside Police Department is warning the community about a mail fraud scheme involving letters from the Employment Development Department.
- Riverside County today moves into the next tier under the state’s four-tier regulation plan to contain the coronavirus, loosening restrictions.
- The Joshua tree will be considered for protection under the California Endangered Species Act because of threats from climate change and habitat destruction.