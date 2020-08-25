© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/25 Empire KVCR Midday News: Pathways to Employment, Riverside Backpack Distribution, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 25, 2020 at 11:51 AM PDT
MD6.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to approve 4 million dollars for the Pathways to Employment program, which is designed to provide job training to lift participants out of poverty.
  2. La Sierra University will distribute 5,000 backpacks to schools in the Alvord and Riverside Unified School Districts.
  3. Red flag warnings in parts of California were called off and fire crews have made progress in some areas, but two of the largest fires in state history continue to spread in Northern California.
  4. The California Supreme Court has overturned Scott Peterson’s death penalty verdict in the 2002 murders of his wife and unborn child.
  5. Another heat wave is coming to the Inland Empire this week, but it won’t be nearly as hot or last as long.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news