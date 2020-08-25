KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/25 Empire KVCR Midday News: Pathways to Employment, Riverside Backpack Distribution, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to approve 4 million dollars for the Pathways to Employment program, which is designed to provide job training to lift participants out of poverty.
- La Sierra University will distribute 5,000 backpacks to schools in the Alvord and Riverside Unified School Districts.
- Red flag warnings in parts of California were called off and fire crews have made progress in some areas, but two of the largest fires in state history continue to spread in Northern California.
- The California Supreme Court has overturned Scott Peterson’s death penalty verdict in the 2002 murders of his wife and unborn child.
- Another heat wave is coming to the Inland Empire this week, but it won’t be nearly as hot or last as long.