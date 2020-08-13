KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/13 Empire KVCR Midday News: Excessive Heat Warning, Prison Education Changes, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A stretch of brutal heat begins Friday in Riverside County.
- COVID forces major changes to prison education programs.
- Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a handful of new pandemic relief measures for businesses, workers, and renters, but many of them would require legislative approval.