8/13 Empire KVCR Midday News: Excessive Heat Warning, Prison Education Changes, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 13, 2020 at 10:59 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A stretch of brutal heat begins Friday in Riverside County.
  2. COVID forces major changes to prison education programs.
  3. Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a handful of new pandemic relief measures for businesses, workers, and renters, but many of them would require legislative approval.

