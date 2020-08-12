© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Coronavirus Funding, Permits for Some Wilderness Areas, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 12, 2020 at 11:32 AM PDT
MD7.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Containment of the Apple Fire increased to 60 percent.
  2. The federal government allocated billions of dollars to California counties to help weather the coronavirus pandemic.
  3. With recent overcrowding on trails in the San Bernardino National Forest, the Forest Service is reinstating day use permits for the San Gorgonio, San Jacinto, and Cucamonga wilderness areas.
  4. A judge ordered Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors.  

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news