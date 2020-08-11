© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/11 Empire KVCR Midday News: Virtual Classes Open for Fall, Another Heat Wave Expected, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM PDT
MD14.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Virtual classrooms open for fall term at Riverside Unified School District, with nearly 42,000 students enrolled.
  2. Weather changes could test control of Apple Fire.
  3. A heat wave is expected this weekend in Riverside County.
  4. President Donald Trump is proposing new expanded unemployment benefits, but Governor Newsom says the plan won’t work in California.

