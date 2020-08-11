KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/11 Empire KVCR Midday News: Virtual Classes Open for Fall, Another Heat Wave Expected, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Virtual classrooms open for fall term at Riverside Unified School District, with nearly 42,000 students enrolled.
- Weather changes could test control of Apple Fire.
- A heat wave is expected this weekend in Riverside County.
- President Donald Trump is proposing new expanded unemployment benefits, but Governor Newsom says the plan won’t work in California.