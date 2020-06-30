KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Mandatory Closure of Bars, Niland Wildfire, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Governor’s recommended closure of bars in Riverside County has become mandatory.
- A small plane on a 15-minute flight from Big Bear to the Redlands Airport on June 5 descended into clouds and killed all three people onboard.
- A wildfire burns homes in Niland, a desert town near the Salton Sea.
- Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing at a Bay Area prison, where more than one in four inmates have tested positive.