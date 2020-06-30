© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Mandatory Closure of Bars, Niland Wildfire, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 30, 2020 at 1:17 PM PDT
MD4.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Governor’s recommended closure of bars in Riverside County has become mandatory.
  2. A small plane on a 15-minute flight from Big Bear to the Redlands Airport on June 5 descended into clouds and killed all three people onboard.
  3. A wildfire burns homes in Niland, a desert town near the Salton Sea.
  4. Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing at a Bay Area prison, where more than one in four inmates have tested positive.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news