KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: Activists Calling to Defund Police, Reopening Recreation, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County Board of Supervisor’s voted Tuesday on resolutions related to the in-custody death of George Floyd and local policing policies.
- Activists are calling on governments to defund the police as nationwide protests continue.
- Some recreational activities across California are reopening this weekend, including some whitewater rafting companies, campgrounds, and RV parks.