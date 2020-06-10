© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: Activists Calling to Defund Police, Reopening Recreation, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 10, 2020 at 11:58 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County Board of Supervisor’s voted Tuesday on resolutions related to the in-custody death of George Floyd and local policing policies.
  2. Activists are calling on governments to defund the police as nationwide protests continue.
  3. Some recreational activities across California are reopening this weekend, including some whitewater rafting companies, campgrounds, and RV parks.

