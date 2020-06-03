KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Volunteers Clean Up Riverside, Black Caucus Proposals, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Volunteers clean up Downtown Riverside after Monday night protest.
- Stevante Clark guided hundreds on a peaceful march and was thanked by Governor Gavin Newsom for his leadership.
- California’s Black Legislative Caucus has a list of proposals to tackle systemic issues.