6/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Volunteers Clean Up Riverside, Black Caucus Proposals, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 3, 2020 at 12:13 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Volunteers clean up Downtown Riverside after Monday night protest.
  2. Stevante Clark guided hundreds on a peaceful march and was thanked by Governor Gavin Newsom for his leadership.
  3. California’s Black Legislative Caucus has a list of proposals to tackle systemic issues.

