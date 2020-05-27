© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: IE Malls Reopen, Hot Weather Versus COVID-19, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 27, 2020 at 11:34 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Shopping center giant Simon Properties reopens Inland Empire malls.
  2. Riverside County residents receiving food aid can expect another boost in benefits.
  3. The Redlands Police Department is holding a safety enforcement event today, watching for driver, pedestrian, and bicyclist violations.
  4. Scientists say hot weather could help stop the spread the COVID-19.
  5. Hair salons and barbershops are allowed to reopen in most areas of California.

