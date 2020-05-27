KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: IE Malls Reopen, Hot Weather Versus COVID-19, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Shopping center giant Simon Properties reopens Inland Empire malls.
- Riverside County residents receiving food aid can expect another boost in benefits.
- The Redlands Police Department is holding a safety enforcement event today, watching for driver, pedestrian, and bicyclist violations.
- Scientists say hot weather could help stop the spread the COVID-19.
- Hair salons and barbershops are allowed to reopen in most areas of California.