The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Virus Spread Slowing in Riverside County and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 16, 2020 at 12:51 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Public health officials release new modeling indicating that preventative measures appear to be slowing down the spread of the virus.
  2. The state is preparing for the possibility of a wildfire that would prompt evacuees during the pandemic.
  3. Springtime means work for cattle ranchers, but it also means another way the coronavirus could spread.

