4/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Virus Spread Slowing in Riverside County and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Public health officials release new modeling indicating that preventative measures appear to be slowing down the spread of the virus.
- The state is preparing for the possibility of a wildfire that would prompt evacuees during the pandemic.
- Springtime means work for cattle ranchers, but it also means another way the coronavirus could spread.