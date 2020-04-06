© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/6 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coronavirus Updates, Tenant Protections, And More

KVCR | By Benjamin Purper
Published April 6, 2020 at 10:51 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1) Riverside County now has 799 cases of the coronavirus after a large spike over the weekend.

2) San Bernardino County now has 373 cases of the virus and 13 deaths.

3) Tenant rights groups and some lawmakers say Governor Gavin Newsom must do more to protect California tenants who lost their income during the coronavirus crisis. 

