May 7: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Hilda Kennedy, Founder and President of AmPac Business Capital. Thanks for being with us today, Hilda.

Hilda Kennedy

It's my honor. So, thank you for the invitation.

Yvette

Hilda, please share a bit about your background and how it led you to starting a business in funding and business capital.

Hilda

My background is in economic development. I worked for several years for a local economic development organization, a local city where I served as Director of Economic Development and had a lot of businesses dropping in my office and saying, I can't find resources, especially capital, resources to grow. And actually, it's because of a commute, four hours a day and away from my children, that led me to starting AmPac Business Capital, which is technically AmPac Tri State CDC (Certified Development Company). We set out to become an SBA (Small Business Administration) lender, which we did, and have been serving businesses ever since. Twenty years now.

Yvette

Tell us about your strong team at AmPac.

Hilda

Well, we have over 35 employees, and our company is the first faith based SBA lender in the country. And what that means is that we intentionally engage the faith based community. We help businesses of all faiths, but we really use our faith as our core value. It's what we call our grip, grace and faith, with the servant's heart, relentless know how. With a team that is full of professionals that speak your language. They're multilingual, multicultural, and really committed to small business success.

Yvette

Having that dynamic multicultural team and serving the community, what have you observed as a landscape of the Latino owned business on a national scale, as well as in California?

Hilda

Latino owned businesses, and especially Latina owned businesses, are growing at a greater pace than any other people group, especially in southern California, especially in the region of the Inland Empire, but also throughout the nation. You know that more than 51% of the residents in Southern California, in the Inland Empire are Latino. Of those, the growth of women owned, Latino women owned businesses, is north of 30% because of the innovation and entrepreneurial edge that they bring to the table. We have had the pleasure of working with a number of women owned businesses, Latina, and they inspire me greatly.

Yvette

How important is the right funding mechanism to help power these Latino and Latina led businesses, not only in California, but throughout the country? Since you are a tri state representative for SBA funding.

Hilda

You know, we serve businesses in California, Arizona and Nevada now, and the resources of the SBA are absolutely critical. What we have found is oftentimes, these businesses are first generation business owners, and as a result, they need a little bit more hand holding, and they need a little bit more coaching and support and scaling up in getting the financial resources that they need. Oftentimes, these are such innovators, they bootstrap it. They don't think that they can get traditional financing. And so mission based lenders like AmPac, we're able to work with those businesses, give them the support that they need so that they can scale up, and most importantly, thats so that they can believe that they can and know that they have a partner who's in their corner, coaching them and supporting them along the way, with the relentless know how that's part of our core values, but also with passion and focus on their success.

Yvette

What are some tips you can offer to those that are listening that they should consider before contacting you? And what is the best way to contact you?

Hilda

What's really critical for small businesses is start preparing yourself for what you need. So, if you don't have a written business plan, get one. Once you have that written down, then you need to be able to know how to put some numbers to it. If that's not your strength, because you're great at doing hair, or you're great at some technology advancement, get help. You can go to Google Play, or you can go to the Apple Store and download the mobile app, “AmPac Business Capital.”

You can contact us through ampac.com, that's our website. Call our office at 909-915-1706. We will guide you through. That's our commitment to helping businesses from cradle to legacy.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us here today, Hilda.

Hilda Kennedy

Thank you so much for having me.

Yvette Walker

Our guest has been Hilda Kennedy, Founder and President of AmPac Business Capital. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.