April 9: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Neurosurgeon Dr Yvette Marquez. Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr Marquez.

Dr. Yvette Marquez

Thank you for having me. What an honor.

Yvette Walker

The honor is absolutely mine. Please share how you discovered that the study of the brain was for you.

Dr. Yvette Marquez

A long time ago, when I was in third grade, there was a science fair, and at that science fair there was a Play-doh constructed brain, and I was standing next to my mom, who mentioned that it was really fantastic. And I think I was hooked, and it just clicked. My parents said, you know, there are doctors that work with the brain. And then I just started telling everybody, Hey, this is what I'm going to do. And I had parents that were a yes at every corner, at every turn.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Marquez, what are you seeing today in a majority of your patients that you are treating?

Dr. Yvette Marquez

The reality is that I get called when patients are under the most dire of circumstances, right when there's bleeding into the brain, and when people hear neurosurgery, they think, oh, that's the person that takes out tumors, or that's the person that works on the spine. But what I see time and time again when I'm on call is a young patient, 30s, 40s, 50s, with a hemorrhagic stroke secondary to hypertension, high blood pressure. And so it is so imperative that we start teaching every community, and especially our community, that 120 over 80, anything beyond that is hypertension. And the reality is that we should all own a blood pressure monitor at home, and, you know, really take our medications and strive for a really healthy way of living. These are things that are preventable.

Yvette Walker

Absolutely and so when you see this in younger populations, what do you perceive the causes to be?

Dr. Yvette Marquez

It's multifactorial. For sure, more often than not, high blood pressure stems from obesity, it stems from unhealthy practices, which include things like drug use, methamphetamine use, cocaine use. These are drugs that weaken the arteries in our brain and make them quite vulnerable to bleed when there are pressure abnormalities. And so if you have a blood pressure that's not controlled, or in fact, if you're young enough to think that you don't have a blood pressure issue, and in fact, you do have one, you take these drugs, and what happens is that eventually you'll have an episode of hypertension that creates bleeding in your brain. And so that's what is really unnerving.

Yvette Walker

So Dr. Marquez, as you mentioned, knowing our numbers is so important. What are some other factors that the community can glean on to prevent or minimize hypertension or the factors that can lead to these hemorrhagic events?

Dr. Yvette Marquez

So one thing is definitely having a primary care physician ensuring that you go to your visits on a yearly basis and find out where your blood pressure lives. And the other thing also is ensuring that you know what the average weight is for somebody your age and your height. This idea that we don't have a say in our health is outrageous to me. We have a say in our health. We have a say in how we treat ourselves. We have a say in everything.

Yvette Walker

What can you share with women that are listening to this, that are interested in pursuing a career in healthcare?

Dr. Yvette Marquez

I think the most important thing I can say is that you matter. Your dream matters. And it is imperative that women go into medicine, because your patients need to identify themselves in their doctor. I've mentioned this in the past that currently in medical schools, there are more women in medical school than men, and unfortunately, after medical school, there aren't that many positions in medicine out there for women with that ratio, where there's more women than men. And so I think it's time to shift that.

Yvette Walker

Absolutely. And for those people that are looking to connect and want to learn more about how you can help them, what is the best way to do so?

Dr. Yvette Marquez

So I am in private practice. I'm affiliated with three hospitals. San Antonio Hospital in Upland is one of them, St. Bernardines here in San Bernardino is another one. And then the last one is Pomona Valley Medical Center in Pomona. I have my own practice in Rancho Cucamonga, but the most important thing is tell your primary care physician if there's any sort of issue, whether it's back related, or whether there's like a significant migraine that they're experiencing that you need an MRI and imaging. Once you have any sort of scan or image that shows an abnormality, this is when patients are able to come to me.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for sharing your incredible story and your journey with us today. Dr Marquez.

Dr. Yvette Marquez

Thank you so much for having me. What an honor.

Yvette Walker

My guest today has been neurosurgeon Dr. Yvette Marquez. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital. Here for life. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Soy Yvette Walker de KVCR News. Les presento a IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy me acompaña la neurocirujana Dra. Yvette Márquez. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros, Dra. Márquez.

Dra. Yvette Márquez

Gracias por invitarme. Es un honor.

Yvette Walker

El honor es totalmente mío. Por favor, compartan cómo descubrieron que el estudio del cerebro era para ti.

Dra. Yvette Márquez

Hace mucho tiempo, cuando estaba en tercer grado, hubo una feria de ciencias. Allí había un cerebro construido con plastilina. Estaba junto a mi mamá, quien comentó que era realmente fantástico. Creo que me enganché y simplemente encajé. Mis padres dijeron: «¿Saben? Hay médicos que trabajan con el cerebro». Y entonces empecé a decirles a todos: «Oigan, esto es lo que voy a hacer». Y tuve padres que me decían que sí en todo momento.

Yvette Walker

Dra. Márquez, ¿qué ve hoy en día en la mayoría de los pacientes que trata?

Dra. Yvette Márquez

La realidad es que me llaman cuando los pacientes se encuentran en las circunstancias más extremas, justo cuando hay una hemorragia cerebral, y cuando la gente escucha neurocirugía, piensa: «Ah, ese es el que extirpa tumores» o «el que trabaja con la columna vertebral». Pero lo que veo una y otra vez cuando estoy de guardia es un paciente joven, de 30, 40 o 50 años, con un accidente cerebrovascular hemorrágico secundario a hipertensión, presión arterial alta. Por eso es fundamental que empecemos a enseñar a toda la comunidad, y especialmente a la nuestra, que 120 sobre 80, o cualquier valor por encima de eso, es hipertensión. Y la realidad es que todos deberíamos tener un tensiómetro en casa y, como saben, tomar nuestros medicamentos y esforzarnos por llevar un estilo de vida saludable. Estas cosas se pueden prevenir.

Yvette Walker

Por supuesto. Entonces, cuando se observa esto en poblaciones más jóvenes, ¿cuáles percibe como las causas?

Dra. Yvette Márquez

Es multifactorial. Sin duda, la mayoría de las veces, la presión arterial alta se debe a la obesidad y a hábitos poco saludables, como el consumo de drogas, metanfetamina y cocaína. Estas drogas debilitan las arterias cerebrales y las hacen muy vulnerables a las hemorragias cuando hay anomalías en la presión. Por lo tanto, si tienes la presión arterial descontrolada, o si eres lo suficientemente joven como para pensar que no tienes un problema de presión arterial, y de hecho lo tienes, tomas estos medicamentos y, con el tiempo, sufres un episodio de hipertensión que provoca una hemorragia cerebral. Y eso es lo que realmente me inquieta.

Yvette Walker

Dra. Márquez, como usted mencionó, conocer nuestras cifras es fundamental. ¿Qué otros factores puede aprovechar la comunidad para prevenir o minimizar la hipertensión o los factores que pueden provocar estos eventos hemorrágicos?

Dra. Yvette Márquez

Una cosa es que un médico de cabecera se asegure de que asista a sus consultas anuales y determine cuál es su presión arterial. Y otra cosa es asegurarse de que sepa cuál es el peso promedio para alguien de su edad y estatura. Esta idea de que no tenemos voz ni voto en nuestra salud me resulta indignante. Tenemos voz y voto en nuestra salud. Tenemos voz y voto en cómo nos tratamos. Tenemos voz y voto en todo.

Yvette Walker

¿Qué puede compartir con las mujeres que escuchan esto y que están interesadas en seguir una carrera en el sector salud?

Dra. Yvette Márquez

Creo que lo más importante que puedo decir es que ustedes importan. Sus sueños importan. Es imperativo que las mujeres se dediquen a la medicina, porque sus pacientes necesitan identificarse con su médico. Ya he mencionado que actualmente en las facultades de medicina hay más mujeres que hombres, y desafortunadamente, después de graduarse, no hay muchos puestos disponibles para mujeres con esa proporción. Por eso, creo que es hora de cambiar eso.

Yvette Walker

Por supuesto. Y para quienes buscan conectar y quieren saber más sobre cómo podemos ayudarles, ¿cuál es la mejor manera de hacerlo?

Dra. Yvette Márquez

Tengo práctica privada. Estoy afiliada a tres hospitales. El Hospital San Antonio en Upland es uno de ellos, St. Bernardines aquí en San Bernardino es otro. Y el último es el Centro Médico Pomona Valley en Pomona. Tengo mi propio consultorio en Rancho Cucamonga, pero lo más importante es informar a su médico de cabecera si tiene algún problema, ya sea de espalda o una migraña severa, que requiera una resonancia magnética y estudios de imagen. Una vez que cualquier estudio o imagen muestre una anomalía, los pacientes pueden acudir a mí.

Yvette Walker

Muchas gracias por compartir su increíble historia y sus pasos con nosotros hoy. Dra. Márquez.

Dra. Yvette Márquez

Muchas gracias por invitarme. Es un honor.

Yvette Walker

Mi invitada de hoy es la neurocirujana Dra. Yvette Márquez. Acompáñenos de nuevo la próxima semana en IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web: kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es una producción de KVCR Public Media y está financiada por el generoso apoyo del Hospital Regional de San Antonio. Aquí para toda la vida. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.