December 11: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Tony Cifuentes, founder and CEO of Highlanders Boxing Club, HBC Iron Youth Services. Thanks for being here with us today, Tony.

Tony Cifuentes

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

What is Highlanders Boxing Club? And why did you start it?

Tony Cifuentes

Highlanders Boxing Club was founded in 2005. I just wanted to get kids off the street and teach them boxing. Most of the kids that love boxing, they're usually getting in trouble, and that was my first initiative, was to just get kids off the streets and give them an outlet so they could have somewhere to go. Then it became much bigger than that, and I seen that there was a need for kids in that community we've been serving since 2005 but some of the kids were getting older and they couldn't compete and fight anymore. The kids were saying, hey coach, I need a job. Hey coach, I need a high school diploma. Or, hey coach, how do I do this? Or how do I make that transition? And that's when we say, You know what? We need to start building onto our program. And that's where we found all these other social services. And we started calling it HBC Iron Youth Services.

Yvette Walker

Who do you work with to identify youth to participate in your program?

Tony Cifuentes

We have a lot of youth throughout the county and people that actually help us with the social services and the programs. The San Bernardino Probation Department is one of them, the Sheriff's Department, the CHP. Assembly James Ramos is a big supporter of ours, the CIELO Foundation, Eloise Reyes - there's so many people that are involved with our programs and want to help the at-risk youth. It's just pretty much, it's a big soup, and everybody's just putting their spices in there.

Yvette Walker

You recently published your book: There are no Losses, Only Lessons: One Man's Inspirational Journey from Violence to Faith. Tell us about it and where we can find it.

Tony Cifuentes

Actually, I've been working on this book for about almost eight years, but the whole thing, the setback was all the other stuff we were doing with our programs, and, you know, the things that we were working on for the kids and our social services. So it took me a little bit longer, but I went public November the 16th. Right now you can find the book at tonycollinscifuentes.org. The book will be at Amazon. It'll be in Spanish, it's already in English. In private institutions, like schools. We also have them in probation right now, but that's actually going to grow too for the kids and stuff.

Yvette Walker

Please share some parallels between boxing and life.

Tony Cifuentes

Don't get knocked out. No, the parallels of boxing and life are, I think they're the same. Nothing hits harder than life. There's things that are uncomfortable that you have to adapt. You know, you might get knocked down, but you have to keep going, you get back up and you keep fighting. That's something that goes hand in hand with life, that you have to just persevere and move forward no matter what happens. Life is a fight.

Yvette Walker

How does it feel knowing you're making such a positive impact on so many lives?

Tony Cifuentes

It's overwhelming. It's rewarding. You know, because growing up in a rough neighborhood and being in a rough home, I didn't have the nurturing or the parents or the outlets that I needed. Being able to overcome this, you know, with, of course, the discernment and everything that God has given me, it's a privilege to be put in a position to lead, and I just feel really grateful that I'm able to do that, you know, and inspire kids and get these kids off the streets. Especially the kids that are going through the same thing that I went through or that I'm going through now, you know, and it's kind of like looking in the mirror with the kids that I serve and the justice-involved youth that we help.

Yvette Walker

How can the community connect with you and Highlanders Boxing Club, and how can they support you?

Tony Cifuentes

They can support us by following our programs, coming out and visiting. They can also donate at our page at Highlandersboxingclub.org. They could find us on pretty much all the social medias. But more than anything, we need people's presence. You know, because the kids, they keep that within them forever. You know, presence is everything. You know you can give a couple dollars here, but when you're there, you're investing in them, you're congregating them, that lasts with them forever.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Tony.

Tony Cifuentes

Thank you. Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Tony Cifuentes is the Founder and CEO of Highlanders Boxing Club HBC Iron Youth Services. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support for the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

