August 7: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr Abid Rizvi, with California Kidney Specialists. Thank you so much for being with us today. Dr Rizvi.

Dr. Abid Rizvi

Good morning. Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about your area of specialty, and what inspired you to pursue it?

Dr. Abid Rizvi

Thank you. I chose internal medicine, nephrology, mainly after my father. He's a practicing nephrologist as well, and he started California Kidney Specialists over 40 years ago, and so just seeing him over the years, before I went into medicine, inspired me to want to help people and put me in a position to assist others in need.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about the more common diseases you've seen in the Latino community.

Dr. Abid Rizvi

So namely, there's diabetes, which is the main one, along with high blood pressure, and followed by obesity. So I think the combination of those three unfortunately lead to significant progressive injury to the body, and namely the kidneys, which then ultimately lead to renal failure or end stage kidney disease and requiring hemodialysis. And so our goal is to identify early and prevent that from happening.

Yvette Walker

Please share some early intervention tips.

Dr. Abid Rizvi

So I would definitely highly recommend at least following up with the primary doctor to have blood work done at a minimum of once a year. Of course, if someone has diabetes that needs to be followed up every three to four months. If there's any evidence of any protein in the urine or uncontrolled diabetes or elevation of the kidney levels, namely the Creatinine, which is a protein that we measure in the blood, then definitely that would warrant a referral to a kidney specialist like myself to offer early intervention and halt the progression of kidney disease.

Yvette Walker

So for the community that's listening, what are some early onset symptoms they should look out for?

Dr. Abid Rizvi

So increase in urination, I would say is one of them. Some people describe foamy urine in the toilet. But that may not always be the case, but unfortunately, with chronic kidney disease, it's a relatively asymptomatic and silent disease. Most people don't feel the symptoms until it's in stage five, and it's too late, so we highly recommend getting early intervention with follow ups and lab draws and evaluation by the primary specialists and the nephrologists if needed.

Yvette Walker

What are your goals as a physician with your patients?

Dr. Abid Rizvi

My goals are to educate them. Number one, a lot of people are misinformed. They're uneducated providers, doctors. They're not able to spend as much time explaining, or maybe the message is not conveyed properly, and the patient and the families are left confused at times. So proper education spending time informing them, because if they don't know, then they won't know how to treat themselves and manage themselves and then take care of themselves. So educating inform them early what they're dealing with, just so they can have some idea what they're looking at, and that definitely helps the outcome of the of the disease process.

Yvette Walker

What are some common misconceptions about kidney disease?

Dr. Abid Rizvi

A lot of times, unfortunately, people resort to herbal medications, some kidney cleanse diuretics that they feel if they're just peeing more then the kidneys are working, which may not always be the case - which could be actually be harmful to the kidneys. So I always advise to run the supplements and whatever herbal teas or anything that they were told that they would help the kidneys by a physician to make sure it's not harming them.

Yvette Walker

How can the community connect with you to learn more?

Dr. Abid Rizvi

Absolutely. So we're called California Kidney Specialists, and we cover a wide area in the Southern California region, and our phone number is 909-542-2777, and please just call and ask to set up an appointment with myself or one of my other partners. Also going to the website californiakidneyspecialists.com to get further information. And we'll be happy to assist in any way we can.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr Rizvi.

Dr. Abid Rizvi

You're very welcome. Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital, here for life. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.