New Mount Rubidoux Tablet Commemorates Booker T. Washington's 1914 Visit to Riverside

On February 28th, 2025 a dedication ceremony took place for the unveiling of a plaque commemorating Booker T. Washington’s 1914 visit to Riverside. Several historic tablets are situated at various locations at Mt. Rubidoux.

Justin Cody Verduzco Guests and Dignitaries In Audience

On March 22, 1914, Dr. Booker T. Washington, one of the most respected educators and advocates for racial equality and education in America, visited Riverside for a day filled with lectures and meaningful interactions with the local community. His visit would leave a lasting impact on the city, highlighting his commitment to education, empowerment, and the advancement of both Black and white communities.

One of the most memorable moments of the day came when Washington, accompanied by owner and developer of the Mission Inn Frank Miller, ascended to the top of Mt. Rubidoux to get a panoramic view of Riverside and the surrounding areas. It was an opportunity of reflection for Washington to see Riverside as a city for progress and possibility. A photograph of the two men standing near the summit was captured and is now housed in the collection of the Mission Inn Foundation. The iconic photo of the two has been used as the design for the tablet.

Booker T. Washington and Frank A. Miller at the summit of Mount Rubidoux. (The collection of the Mission Inn Foundation)

The Friends of Mount Rubidoux partnered with the Riverside African American Historical Society and the Riverside Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department to organize and host the ceremony and tablet unveiling, commemorating the historic moment when the two men stood side by side atop Mount Rubidoux.

Among the many distinguished speakers and dignitaries in attendance was Kenneth B. Morris Jr., the great-great-grandson of both Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington who spoke about the importance on what the tablet means to the community of Riverside and all who will see the tablet when they reach the top of Mount Rubidoux.

Justin Cody Verduzco Kenneth B. Morris Jr. addressing audience.

“This tablet is more than just a marker of the event long passed. It’s a reminder that history is a living thing. It shapes and forms and challenges us to carry these lessons forward.” - Kenneth B. Morris.

Additionally, KVCR’s Justin Verduzco had the chance to speak with Shelly Topete Gonzalez, the artist behind the tablet, about what it meant to have her work permanently etched into Riverside’s history.

Justin Cody Verduzco Shelly Topete standing by her completed tablet

“It’s absolutely amazing. I feel so honored to have a little piece of my soul here. It will be amazing if people can see their faces [sculptures or tablets] and look at what the legacy they left to us. They are just amazing people and I just feel so honored to make them. Most of my work are public art and the best part of it is I have to make special people and that’s unbelievable because I can learn so much from these unbelievable people and that is priceless to me.” - Shelly Topete Gonzalez

Shelly Topete Behind the scenes of Shelly working on the plaque.

The tablet will serve as a lasting testament to the philosophies of Booker T. Washington and Frank Miller concerning the dignity of labor and the transformative power of education.

