4/4 KVCR Midday News: Rattlesnake Avoidance Training, Community Colleges Report Financial Aid Fraud, Taiwan Earthquake, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley will be hosting Rattlesnake Avoidance Training by appointment Friday, May 24.

2. California Community Colleges have reported an uptick in fake applications for financial aid.

3. Southern Californians in Taiwan describe Wednesday’s 7.4 magnitude earthquake as one of the largest shakes ever felt.

4. A cold low pressure system will move through Southern California tonight and Friday, bringing winds, rain, and snow.