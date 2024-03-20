March 20: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Dr. Samir Samarany, cardiologist with Elite Cardiology Group. Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr. Samarany.

Dr. Samir Samarany

Thank you for having me.

Yvette

Please share a bit about yourself and the type of medicine you practice.

Dr. Samarany

So, so I started from the northeast. I started from Yale University Hospital, and I specialized in advanced kind of imaging and cardiology, and pulmonary hypertension, and valves. And I was lucky enough to come to Upland and join Elite Cardiology. We are right now, seven cardiologists helping the community there with all that we can. And each one of us is from one specialty and covering all things in cardiology. So just lucky enough to be there.

Yvette

What are some of the more common cardiovascular challenges that impact Latino communities?

Dr. Samarany

So, in Latinos, there is a couple of studies that was done kind of to see what is the most common disease that we see. Mostly we worry about, like heart attacks, what we call it in medical term myocardial infarction, and coronary artery disease, meaning like the plaque buildup inside the vessels, which is kind of number one mortality in United States due to those diseases. In Latino, like for example, a 40 year old Latino man has 10% risk to have like plaque buildup, and if he smokes, or he's diabetic, or he has cholesterol, this could go to 70% risk. So, it's a very high, they compared also people with, also Latinos have more heart failure and more stroke than others. And also, the heart failure is more and for some reason, when they compared the mortality, people who die the most or Mexican women from Latino community are the most, we don't know what the trigger is. But a lot of factors play in including the diseases and risk factors blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, obesity, all of those play a role.

Yvette

Please share some common symptoms to watch out for.

Dr. Samarany

Yeah, definitely the main symptoms that I told the first symptoms for heart attack, before it happens is new onset fatigue. So I always tell my patients, you used to do something like an exercise like walking, and suddenly you're out of breath, you cannot, you're very tired, without a reason. Like there's no reason for that fatigue. And most people say, oh it's age, but it's not. Sometimes it's the beginning of that blockages in the heart. And that's the first sign. The other signs for sure the chest pressure, somebody's sitting on your chest with exercise, or when you're angry, stress, mental stress plays a role, shortness of breath, leg swelling. Those are the main kind of symptoms that we look for, that you need to call somebody for.

Yvette

Dr. Samarany, what should people do if they have symptoms, and what is the best prevention?

Dr. Samarany

So yeah, that's very important. So when they have symptoms they need to call their cardiologist immediately, especially chest pain or chest pressure because they can call us immediately to know if it is a heart attack, because if it's a heart attack, time is essence in those situations. So, guide them to go to the emergency room and know what's kind of very dangerous symptoms versus not. But they can contact us for any symptoms as I mentioned, they can call us immediately. We have 24 hour service call, night and morning and they can go to the website www.elitecardiogroup.com and cardiosamarany.com. So mainly those symptoms, it's time dependent, so they need to call immediately, as I said, especially if it is chest pressure, and not getting better for more than 20 minutes.

Yvette

Thank you for joining us today, Dr. Samarany.

Dr. Samir Samarany

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital, here for life. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.