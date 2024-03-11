© 2024 91.9 KVCR

CSUSB Holds Leave No Family Behind Policy Forum to Discuss Strategies for Supporting Families

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published March 11, 2024 at 4:01 PM PDT

Cal State University San Bernardino recently hosted the Leave No Family Behind Policy Forum. Community leaders and leaders in childcare came together to discuss strategies for supporting low-income families with resources and long-term investments to increase opportunities and provide a higher quality of life.

Lillian Vasquez speaks with Michael Olenick, President and CEO of the Childcare Resource Center or CCRC, who shares the CCRC’s mission.

Manuel Pastor, Director of the Equity Research Institute at USC, was the keynote speaker at the forum. He shares his greatest takeaway.

Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes attended the forum and explains why it was important to be there and discusses some of the plans in place to support families moving forward.

Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, State Senator for the 23rd Senate District, says the greatest message is improving quality of life for young families.

For more information about the Childcare Resource Center, visit ccrcca.org.
