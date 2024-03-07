© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/7 KVCR Midday News: Biden State of the Union Tonight, CA Cost of Living Ticks Up, Betty Ford Commemorative Forever Stamp, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 7, 2024 at 1:11 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. It could take days or weeks for some close races in California's primary election to be decided.
2. In recent months, the cost of living appears to have ticked up more in California than the rest of the country.
3. More than $5 million has flowed into the Senate District 25 race.
4. Desert state parks could potentially be adorned with color as wildflower season approaches.
5. The U.S. Postal Service has revealed the artwork of a commemorative forever stamp celebrating former first lady Betty Ford.
6. President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union address today at 6pm. KVCR will have live coverage.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad