3/7 KVCR Midday News: Biden State of the Union Tonight, CA Cost of Living Ticks Up, Betty Ford Commemorative Forever Stamp, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. It could take days or weeks for some close races in California's primary election to be decided.

2. In recent months, the cost of living appears to have ticked up more in California than the rest of the country.

3. More than $5 million has flowed into the Senate District 25 race.

4. Desert state parks could potentially be adorned with color as wildflower season approaches.

5. The U.S. Postal Service has revealed the artwork of a commemorative forever stamp celebrating former first lady Betty Ford.

6. President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union address today at 6pm. KVCR will have live coverage.