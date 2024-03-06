© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/6 KVCR Midday News: Calvert and Rollins Rematch, Riverside Cannabis Tax, CA Climate Credit, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 6, 2024 at 12:11 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s 41st Congressional district sees a rematch between Republican Ken Calvert and Democratic challenger Will Rollins.

2. Riverside voters signal preference for direct tax on cannabis stores.

3. California’s Climate Credit will take the form of ‘cold cash’ in the coming months.

4. California ski resort workers tunnel their way into the office after getting 10 feet of snow.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad