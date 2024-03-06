3/6 KVCR Midday News: Calvert and Rollins Rematch, Riverside Cannabis Tax, CA Climate Credit, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s 41st Congressional district sees a rematch between Republican Ken Calvert and Democratic challenger Will Rollins.

2. Riverside voters signal preference for direct tax on cannabis stores.

3. California’s Climate Credit will take the form of ‘cold cash’ in the coming months.

4. California ski resort workers tunnel their way into the office after getting 10 feet of snow.