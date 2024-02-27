© 2024 91.9 KVCR

2/27 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Facing Another Recall, Teachers Rally for Pregnancy Leave, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:59 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The approval of the tentative agreement between the CFA and CSU will bring new protections to union members with law enforcement.

2. Seventeen vote centers are opening across Riverside County ahead of the March 5th Super Tuesday Primary Election.

3. For the second time in less than 3 years, Governor Newsom may be facing a recall.

4. Teachers and legislators rallied together at the state Capitol in support of a bill giving public school employees up to 14 weeks of pregnancy leave with full pay.
