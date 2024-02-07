© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/7 KVCR Midday News: Bill For Legal Use of Psychedelics, Insurance Stress Tests, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 7, 2024 at 1:10 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A bill introduced in the Legislature this week could make it legal to use psychedelics in therapeutic settings in California.

2. Mud and debris are flowing down hillsides across California.

3. The nonprofit Parents Anonymous is celebrating the successful launch of the new National Parent and Youth Helpline.

4. The California Department of insurance is advising insurance companies to act on results of a first-ever stress test of their investments.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
