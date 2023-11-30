© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/30 KVCR Midday News: Many CA Pharmacies Stop Flavoring Medication, Wolverine Protection, Riverside Snow Day, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The City of Riverside is warning its public utility customers to watch out for scammers.

2. More than 3,000 California pharmacies have stopped flavoring medication as of this month.

3. US closes Texas border crossing to vehicles and limits traffic at another in response to illegal entries.

4. Sacramento Democrat Kevin McCarty takes over the Assembly Public Safety Committee after its former chair was criticized for stalling bills on fentanyl and child sex trafficking.

5. US moves to protect wolverines as climate change melts their mountain refuges and threatens extinction.

6. Riverside’s annual Snow Day event is Sat, Dec 2 from 9am – 12pm at Bordwell Park. Information at riversideca.gov/press/its-snowing-riverside-snow-day
Shareen Awad
