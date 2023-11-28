November 22: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited major Isaias Braga of the Salvation Army to join us. Thank you for being with us here today Major Braga.

My pleasure being here.

Major Braga, please talk a bit about the history of the Salvation Army.

Well, the Salvation Army was founded in England actually, in 1865, by Methodist Reverend William Booth. Reverend William Booth and his wife Catherine Booth dedicated themselves to preaching the Gospel to the destitute of society - The poor, the drunkards, prostitutes of East London. And multitudes have been transformed by his ministry. William Booth was not just concerned with their souls, but also with their whole well being. He provided clothing, showers, food, counseling. It became that idea of soup, soap and salvation. I mean the whole person. And he organized the Salvation Army on a quasi para military structure where the officers are the ordained minister or the pastor of the congregation. The Sergeants offer assistance to the officers like in the church to the deacons are all elders of any evangelical organization, and the soldiers are the members of the organizations. But our strong arm are the volunteers. We would not exist without volunteers. The Salvation Army is now in 135 countries around the world. And we can proudly say that the sun never sets on a Salvation Army flag.

Please share some of the more prevalent programs of the Salvation Army.

Here in San Bernardino the Salvation Army has many programs, and in whatever unit that you go, every unit has a strong point in the local programs. But here in our neck of the woods, San Bernardino region, We have a Hospitality House that provides emergency shelter for women in danger, woman and children or families facing homelessness. We have a Transitional Living Center. We offer daily supper for the homeless and people facing food insecurity six days a week. We have a street outreach program where we take our van and we go to where the homeless people are and we supply them whatever they need, we casework them, give them water, some immediate food, help them with paperwork so they can obtain documentation to get back on their feet. Or you know, the main goal is to find a suitable shelter so they can move and break the cycle of homelessness.

That is remarkable! Major Braga, are there any events coming up that you can share with us?

Okay, yes, we just had one yesterday. It was the Kettle Kickoff. The Kettle Kickoff is an event where we start the bell ringing program across the area. In front of stores you will see those Salvation Army representatives ringing the bell to raise money for our social services. We will have a big toys distribution coming up. We already enrolled many families of our community. So that will be on December 20. We'll be distributing toys for families and having a Christmas meal. And also a Thanksgiving meal at our location here in San Bernardino at 925 West 10th Street in San Bernardino. This is a very busy season.

I can imagine. Major Braga, please share some of the ways the community can connect with and support the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army needs volunteers we need volunteers like for bell ringing. If you would like to help ringing a bell in front of a store, just give us a call at 909-792-6868 We'll get your name and your phone number we'll give you a call. We'll hook you up so you can go there with your family, with your pets, if you play an instrument, then have fun in front of the store. And maybe a group of your friends can also do that, you know, just do some shifts and cover from 10:00AM to 4:00 or 5:00. This is basically our main need, with the fundraising. Christmas time is coming, and after Christmas this opportunity is gone. And we'd really appreciate it if you can contact us for that. You can support us writing a check payable to the Salvation Army. In the memo write Red Kettle, and send that to PO Box 26, Redlands CA, 92373.

Thank you so much for your time today major Braga. We really appreciate you.

I really appreciate the opportunity, Yvette. And you folks at KVCR 91.9 FM we thank you. God bless you.

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices.