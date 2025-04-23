April 23: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr Antoune Saad, board certified Pediatrician and Chairman of the pediatric department at San Antonio Regional Hospital. He is currently in private practice in Upland. Thank you so much for being with us.

Dr. Saad

Thank you very much.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Saad, you have the blessing to work alongside your wife and treat these young patients. What have you seen throughout your two decades in pediatrics and what are some areas of focus that you are passionate about?

Dr. Saad

Yeah, first, as a pediatrician, we are not to treat just kids with runny nose or cough or congestion. We like to make the kids healthy not just physically, but mentally too. What I see in my office, all kids, even the adolescents - They come, they carry the tablet or cell phone. And some of them, as soon as they are in the room, I examine the kids without them even looking at me, and then they leave the room and still they are looking to a movie or game on the cell phone. This bothers me as a pediatrician and as a father, because I don't think this right, and this is not good for the kids. You know, recently they found out among teenagers, 20 or 30% increase the incidence of mental illness. We were thinking about possible COVID And epidemic, but no, we're still seeing those mental health for example, we do see now more anxiety, depression, isolation, feel lonely, phobia and low self-esteem. I'm not saying this machine, the cell phone computer, is bad, but we have to be aware about the prolonged use of screen time can affect the kids. I see kids now complaining from back pain. I say kids obese. So this is my issue now, because I'm worried about those kids, because change personality. Social media prolong use, can affect the brain before age of 16, and can affect the gray matter in the brain. And this is can cause emotional disturbances, can cause memory problem, and can cause like difficulty of concentration and outbursts we cannot ignore the fact we are giving more or prolong screen time.

Yvette Walker

It sounds like a downward spiral when they are so involved and consumed by the screen time, by the online, by the social media. Like you mentioned, the self-esteem goes down, their anxiety goes up, and it makes it more difficult, I would imagine, to communicate some of those feelings.

Dr. Saad

Low self-esteem not only makes the kids go to drugs or alcohol, but can cause self-harm. And you know what? This suicide rate is high. It’s the leading cause of death now among girls. Listen, we have to do something. Bring books to the table again, bring the conversation, bring the family together, talk about the problems, manage the issues before the issue come. I don't want to scare the parent. I want them to be aware, especially new parents, when they have new kids - be different. Don't rush to those screens. Look to something else. I'm looking for the future of those kids. Promote health. Promote mental health and physical health too, of course.

Yvette Walker

Please share how the community can reach out to you and maybe have you treat their children or reach out to ask questions about what you're seeing with screen time, or seek your advice.

Dr. Saad

They can email Saad Peds@yahoo.com or they can call 909-946-6676 and I would love to answer any concern regarding this matter.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today. Thank you for your work and thank you for bringing this to our attention.

Dr. Saad

Thank you very much.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital. Here for life. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Soy Yvette Walker de KVCR News. Les presento a IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy me acompaña el Dr. Antoune Saad, pediatra certificado y director del departamento de pediatría del Hospital Regional de San Antonio. Actualmente ejerce en su consultorio privado en Upland. Muchas gracias por su presencia.

Dr. Saad

Muchas gracias.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Saad, tiene la bendición de trabajar junto a su esposa y tratar a estos jóvenes pacientes. ¿Qué ha observado a lo largo de sus dos décadas en pediatría y cuáles son algunas de las áreas de enfoque que le apasionan?

Dr. Saad

Sí, primero, como pediatras, no solo tratamos a niños con goteo nasal, tos o congestión. Nos gusta que los niños estén sanos no solo física, sino también mentalmente. Lo que veo en mi consultorio es que todos los niños, incluso los adolescentes, vienen con una tableta o un celular. Algunos, en cuanto entran a la sala, los examino sin que me miren, y luego salen y siguen viendo una película o un videojuego en el celular. Esto me preocupa como pediatra y como padre, porque no lo considero correcto y no es bueno para los niños. Recientemente descubrieron que la incidencia de enfermedades mentales entre los adolescentes ha aumentado entre un 20% y un 30%. Pensábamos en la posible pandemia de COVID-19, pero no, seguimos viendo problemas de salud mental; por ejemplo, ahora vemos más ansiedad, depresión, aislamiento, soledad, fobia y baja autoestima. No digo que esta máquina, el celular, sea mala, pero debemos ser conscientes de que el uso prolongado de pantallas puede afectar a los niños. Veo niños que se quejan de dolor de espalda. Digo que son obesos. Así que este es mi problema ahora, porque me preocupan esos niños, porque cambian de personalidad. El uso prolongado de las redes sociales puede afectar el cerebro antes de los 16 años y afectar la materia gris cerebral. Esto puede causar trastornos emocionales, problemas de memoria, dificultad de concentración y arrebatos. No podemos ignorar el hecho de que les dedicamos más tiempo a las pantallas o lo prolongamos.

Yvette Walker

Parece una espiral descendente cuando están tan absortos en el tiempo que pasan frente a las pantallas, en internet y en las redes sociales. Como mencionaste, la autoestima baja, la ansiedad aumenta y, me imagino, les dificulta comunicar algunos de esos sentimientos.

Dr. Saad

La baja autoestima no solo lleva a los jóvenes a consumir drogas o alcohol, sino que también puede causar autolesiones. ¿Y saben qué? La tasa de suicidio es alta. Es la principal causa de muerte entre las niñas. Escuchen, tenemos que hacer algo. Volver a poner los libros sobre la mesa, iniciar la conversación, unir a la familia, hablar de los problemas, gestionarlos antes de que surjan. No quiero asustar a los padres. Quiero que estén conscientes, especialmente los nuevos padres, cuando tengan hijos nuevos: sean diferentes. No se apresuren a usar esas pantallas. Busquen otra opción. Estoy buscando el futuro de esos niños. Promuevan la salud. Promuevan también la salud mental y la salud física, por supuesto.

Yvette Walker

Por favor, compartan cómo la comunidad puede comunicarse con ustedes y quizás pedirles que traten a sus hijos o que se comuniquen para hacer preguntas sobre lo que observan con el tiempo de pantalla, o para buscar su consejo.

Dr. Saad

Pueden enviar un correo electrónico a Saad Peds@yahoo.com o llamar al 909-946-6676. Me encantaría responder cualquier inquietud sobre este asunto.

Yvette Walker

Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy. Gracias por su trabajo y gracias por informarnos sobre esto.

Dr. Saad

Muchas gracias.

Yvette Walker

Nos vemos la próxima semana en IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web: kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices es una producción de KVCR Public Media y cuenta con el generoso apoyo del Hospital Regional de San Antonio. Aquí para siempre. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.