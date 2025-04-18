April 16: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan, internal medicine and geriatrics physician. Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr. Thiagarajan.

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Thank you so much for having me.

Yvette Walker

So, when did you discover that you wanted to become a doctor?

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

I actually wanted to be a doctor from a young age. My parents had discovered that I had a passion to go around and fix things constantly around the house, so they felt that the best way to keep me busy was to let me tinker. I eventually stumbled into the sciences, and I ended up in medicine, having grown up in Indonesia, which is where I was raised, where there were a lot of kampung. Kampungs are slums. I would notice that some people had things made for them, and some people had to struggle. So I volunteered when I could, in Indonesia, in different orphanages and nursing homes, hospitals. I got interested in medicine because I thought maybe I could impact that somewhat. Geriatrics in particular, was a much longer journey. Actually, when I went into medicine, initially, I thought I could be a surgeon, very different from geriatric medicine. Geriatrics, by definition, is the care of folks 65 and older with chronic, complex comorbidities. There's a lack of access to care for the geriatric population that I think we need to be able to do better with that.

Yvette Walker

So it's interesting that your visits to an orphanage, which is where young children are, is the turning point when you decided, you know, I would like to become a physician, and today your focus is on geriatrics. Please talk about what are the primary diagnosis that you are finding within your patients.

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Today, if we focus more on the geriatric population and we look at memory disorders specifically in the geriatric population, unfortunately, the percentage of individuals with dementia tend to be skewed a little bit more towards the Latino and the African American population. If you look at the distribution of dementia as disease memory disorders, it tends to be, according to one study that was done in Philadelphia, folks with dementia within the Latino population tend to have higher incidences of depression and mood disorders that go hand in hand with that.

Yvette Walker

So for those that are experiencing a family member or a loved one that is diagnosed with dementia, what advice do you have for them in caring for their loved ones, patients?

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Patience, right? Dementia is a very difficult disease to deal with, not only for the patient, but also the family right. There isn't a cure for dementia, it's more about managing symptoms. You can't really reverse the memory loss, but a big part of treating dementia is also providing respite care and providing a break for the family, identifying families that can sometimes feel overburdened, caring for somebody who may have lost that degree of direct contact. So there are different initiatives that can be put into place to try to retain the degree of interaction between family and members with advanced dementia, but you've got to have an organized setting for that.

Yvette Walker

Dr Thiagarajan, you have shared such great information. And for those that have questions and would like to learn more, can you please share the best way to connect with you?

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Yes. So we do have a website, DeepakThiagarajanmd.org, you can connect with me on the website. Also, my office is right in Rancho Cucamonga, off of Foothill and Haven, and our phone number is 909-881-5994. More than happy to work together.

Yvette Walker

Thank you for being with us today, Dr. Thiagarajan.

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Thank you appreciate it.

Yvette Walker

My guest today has been Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan, Internal Medicine and Geriatrics Physician. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/IELatinovoices. IE Latino voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital, Here for Life. With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Soy Yvette Walker de KVCR News. Les presento a IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy me acompaña el Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan, médico internista y geriatra. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros, Dr. Thiagarajan.

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Muchas gracias por invitarme.

Yvette Walker

¿Cuándo descubrió que quería ser médico?

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Desde pequeña quise ser médico. Mis padres descubrieron que me apasionaba estar constantemente arreglando cosas en casa, así que pensaron que la mejor manera de mantenerme ocupada era dejarme experimentar. Con el tiempo, me topé con las ciencias y terminé en medicina, habiendo crecido en Indonesia, donde crecí, donde había muchos kampung. Los kampungs son barrios marginales. Me di cuenta de que algunas personas tenían las cosas hechas a su medida, y otras tenían que luchar. Así que hice voluntariado cuando podía, en Indonesia, en diferentes orfanatos, residencias de ancianos y hospitales. Me interesé por la medicina porque pensé que tal vez podría influir en ella. La geriatría, en particular, fue un camino mucho más largo. De hecho, cuando me dediqué a la medicina, inicialmente pensé que podría ser cirujana, algo muy diferente de la medicina geriátrica. La geriatría, por definición, es la atención a personas mayores de 65 años con comorbilidades crónicas y complejas. Existe una falta de acceso a la atención para la población geriátrica, y creo que debemos mejorarla.

Yvette Walker

Es interesante que sus visitas a un orfanato, donde se encuentran niños pequeños, fueran el punto de inflexión cuando decidió que quería ser médica, y hoy se centra en la geriatría. Háblenos sobre los principales diagnósticos que encuentra en sus pacientes.

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Hoy en día, si nos centramos más en la población geriátrica y analizamos los trastornos de la memoria específicamente en esta población, lamentablemente, el porcentaje de personas con demencia tiende a inclinarse ligeramente hacia la población latina y afroamericana. Si observamos la distribución de la demencia como trastorno de la memoria, según un estudio realizado en Filadelfia, las personas con demencia dentro de la población latina tienden a tener una mayor incidencia de depresión y trastornos del estado de ánimo, que van de la mano.

Yvette Walker

Entonces, para quienes tienen un familiar o ser querido diagnosticado con demencia, ¿qué consejo les daría para el cuidado de sus seres queridos, pacientes?

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Paciencia, ¿verdad? La demencia es una enfermedad muy difícil de afrontar, no solo para el paciente, sino también para la familia. No existe cura para la demencia; se trata más bien de controlar los síntomas. La pérdida de memoria no se puede revertir, pero una parte importante del tratamiento de la demencia consiste en brindar cuidados paliativos y un respiro a la familia, identificar a las familias que a veces se sienten sobrecargadas y cuidar a alguien que haya perdido ese contacto directo. Por lo tanto, existen diferentes iniciativas para intentar mantener la interacción entre la familia y los miembros con demencia avanzada, pero es necesario contar con un entorno organizado para ello.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Thiagarajan, ha compartido muy buena información. Si tiene alguna pregunta o desea obtener más información, ¿podría indicarnos la mejor manera de contactarlo?

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Sí. Tenemos un sitio web, DeepakThiagarajanmd.org, donde puede contactarme. Mi consultorio está en Rancho Cucamonga, cerca de Foothill y Haven, y nuestro número de teléfono es 909-881-5994. Con gusto trabajaremos juntos.

Yvette Walker

Gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Dr. Thiagarajan.

Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan

Gracias, se lo agradezco.

Yvette Walker

Mi invitado de hoy es el Dr. Deepak Thiagarajan, médico internista y geriatra. Acompáñenos de nuevo la próxima semana en IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web: kvcrnews.org/IELatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es una producción de KVCR Public Media y está financiada por el generoso apoyo del Hospital Regional de San Antonio, Here for Life. Soy Yvette Walker de KVCR News.