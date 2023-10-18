© 2023 91.9 KVCR

10/18 KVCR Midday News: Storefront Vandalism Relief Program in Hemet, Autumn Heatwave, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. There’s a new effort to expand the country’s mental health workforce.

2. Vandals are bringing concerns to small business owners in Hemet, but a Storefront Vandalism Relief Program has been enacted to help.

3. A mountain climber suffered injury near Idyllwild, requiring rescue.

4. Broken rail caused fatal Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge.

5. US regulators investigate GM’s Cruise division over incidents involving pedestrians in roadways.

6. An autumn heatwave will grip the Inland Empire through Thursday.

