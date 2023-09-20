September 20: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Tomas Morales, President of California State University, San Bernardino. Thank you so much for being with us today.

Dr. Tomas Morales

Thank you for the invitation.

Yvette

Please share what inspired you to become the president of California State University San Bernardino.

Dr. Morales

Yes, when I arrived in 2012, it was with the intention of leading Cal State San Bernardino, as an institution as an anchor institution, steward of place, an institution that serves the Inland Empire, serves San Bernardino and Riverside County. And that's what inspired me to come back to California, having served as president of the College of Staten Island, it was really to come back to serve the people of the Inland Empire.

Yvette

Please talk about your proudest moments with California State University, San Bernardino.

Dr. Morales

Well, this is my 11th year as president, and I am most proud on commencement day. We are transforming the lives of our graduates. 80% of our graduates are the very first in their family to earn a baccalaureate or master's degree. And so, to see the parents, the abuelo or the abuela, the tio the tia the siblings, just so proud of their family member earning a baccalaureate degree, it truly transforms their family, and they go back and transform our communities.

Yvette

Incredible. What makes California State University San Bernardino unique in the world of higher education?

Dr. Morales

Well, we're a great institution. Demographically, we are an incredibly diverse institution. In fact, we are the second largest Hispanic Serving Institution in California, the 16th largest in the United States. We have a dynamic and vibrant African American community. We have an incredible group of faculty, staff, and students that really give back. Giving back to the Inland Empire is really part of our DNA at Cal State San Bernardino.

Yvette

What would you say to those interested in pursuing and learning and connecting more about California State University San Bernardino,

Dr. Morales

Our new entrants are made up of both freshmen and transfers. So, many students come from Valley College and the other great community colleges that are right here in the Inland Empire. And of course, we attract many freshmen who choose Cal State San Bernardino because of the great academic programs that we offer, but also the quality of the collegiate experience. I tell students all the time, it's all about the portfolio of experiences that you can have as an undergraduate: study abroad, internships, service learning, leadership development, giving back to your community. That's what it's all about.

Yvette

That's remarkable. And so how can people connect with you and support the university?

Dr. Morales

Well, if you're interested in applying, go online at csusb.edu, or call the admissions office and connect with an admissions counselor. They're available to really help you and create a pathway for you, either as a transfer student or as a freshman.

Yvette

Beautiful. Thank you so much for being with us today.

Dr. Tomas Morales

Thank you. Thank you so much for the invitation.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.