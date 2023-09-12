KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/12 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Pursuing Electric Autonomous Vehicles, Student Truancy an Ongoing Issue, Ghost Wall Returns, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside is pursuing an agreement to bring an all-electric autonomous vehicle company to the city.
- With a new school year underway, student truancy appears to be an ongoing issue.
- A handful of Cal State student assistants blasted a tuition increase scheduled to be voted on Wednesday by the California State University Board of Trustees.
- The federal government is meeting with small business owners to create standards to protect workers from extreme heat.
- Organizers of the annual Ghost Walk Riverside announced today that the spine-tingling tours will return Oct 20 and 21.