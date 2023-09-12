© 2023 91.9 KVCR

9/12 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Pursuing Electric Autonomous Vehicles, Student Truancy an Ongoing Issue, Ghost Wall Returns, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside is pursuing an agreement to bring an all-electric autonomous vehicle company to the city.
  • With a new school year underway, student truancy appears to be an ongoing issue.
  • A handful of Cal State student assistants blasted a tuition increase scheduled to be voted on Wednesday by the California State University Board of Trustees.
  •  The federal government is meeting with small business owners to create standards to protect workers from extreme heat.
  • Organizers of the annual Ghost Walk Riverside announced today that the spine-tingling tours will return Oct 20 and 21.
