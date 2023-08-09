© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/9 KVCR Midday News: West Nile Virus Returns to IE, Prescribed Burns to Help Wildfire Spread, Redlands Police Score Child Porn Bust, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • West Nile virus is making its annual summertime appearance in the Inland Empire and residents are encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially during dawn and dusk.
  • Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho are continuing a public dispute on homelessness.
  • The Bureau of Land Management says it’s being proactive in its streamlined plans to protect communities from the risk of wildfires.
  • Because of drought conditions, Joshua Tree park rangers have closed the popular Fortynine Palms Trail and Oasis, allowing bighorn sheep to lap up surface water in the area.  
  • Redlands police scored a major child porn bust, arresting Francisco Giovani Martinez who is accused on uploading more than 3,400 sex abuse images to the cloud.
  • Experts and physicians are warning people to limit their outdoor exposure and to know the warning signs of heat illness.
