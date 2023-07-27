© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/27 KVCR Midday News: Memorial Chosen for 2017 Las Vegas Mass Shooting, New Millipede Species Found Under LA, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Covered CA officials announced biggest hike in five years.
  • A design for a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip mass shooting has been chosen after more than three years of planning.
  • Jurors in the competency risk for Carlos Dominguez got a glimpse Wednesday of what the past few months have been for him in the Yolo County Jail.
  • A new millipede species is crawling under LA.
  • As e-bikes proliferate, so do deadly fires blamed on exploding lithium-ion batteries.
  • Dangerously hot conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley and other parts of Riverside County today.  
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad