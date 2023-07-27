KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/27 KVCR Midday News: Memorial Chosen for 2017 Las Vegas Mass Shooting, New Millipede Species Found Under LA, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Covered CA officials announced biggest hike in five years.
- A design for a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip mass shooting has been chosen after more than three years of planning.
- Jurors in the competency risk for Carlos Dominguez got a glimpse Wednesday of what the past few months have been for him in the Yolo County Jail.
- A new millipede species is crawling under LA.
- As e-bikes proliferate, so do deadly fires blamed on exploding lithium-ion batteries.
- Dangerously hot conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley and other parts of Riverside County today.