The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/26 KVCR Midday News: Rialto Rallies Against Warehouses, CA Border Protection Checking for Fireworks, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Rialto is the latest IE community where oppositions is mounting to massive industrial warehouse development.
  • California’s Border Protection Stations are inspecting vehicles for illegal fireworks, in addition to fruits and veggies.
  • Thousands of unionized Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers are expected to picket this week across the state regarding contract negotiations.
  • Despite high temps, experts say last winter’s snow did a lot to prepare us
  • Riverside County’s mosquito extermination patrol is coming to Nuevo tomorrow, to apply ultra-low treatments of Aqua-Reslin in three areas.
