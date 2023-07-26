KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/26 KVCR Midday News: Rialto Rallies Against Warehouses, CA Border Protection Checking for Fireworks, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Rialto is the latest IE community where oppositions is mounting to massive industrial warehouse development.
- California’s Border Protection Stations are inspecting vehicles for illegal fireworks, in addition to fruits and veggies.
- Thousands of unionized Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers are expected to picket this week across the state regarding contract negotiations.
- Despite high temps, experts say last winter’s snow did a lot to prepare us
- Riverside County’s mosquito extermination patrol is coming to Nuevo tomorrow, to apply ultra-low treatments of Aqua-Reslin in three areas.