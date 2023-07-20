© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/20 KVCR Midday News: Firefighters Make Quick Work of Latest IE Fire, Cal State System Fails to Address Harassment Complaints, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 20, 2023 at 9:58 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A 236-page report revealed how the Cal State system failed to fully address sexual harassment and discrimination complaints.
  • A recently filed lawsuit gains to recover $7 million intended to provide scholarships for low income students at UC Berkeley.
  • Firefighters made quick work of the Inland Empire’s newest fire yesterday.
  • California Science Center officials will begin the process of reconfiguring the space shuttle Endeavor into a planned vertical display.
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
