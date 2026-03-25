Ontario voters reject union backed hospitality measures, early election results show

Ontario voters appear to be rejecting two union-backed measures in a special election Tuesday that would have raised wages for hotel workers and placed new limits on development.

Early results posted on the Registrar of Voters’ website Tuesday night show Measure V is being rejected by about 60% of voters, while Measure W is trailing at 53%. Less than 10% of registered voters in the city cast ballots, most by mail. Just over 530 people voted in person, according to the registrar.

Measures V and W were supported by Unite Here Local 11, which represents workers at several hotels and major venues in Ontario, including the Ontario International Airport, Convention Center, DoubleTree Hotel and Toyota Arena.

Measure V would have raised the minimum wage for hotel and service workers from about $17 an hour to $21 next year, eventually reaching $30 by 2030. Measure W would have required voter approval for future large hotel and event center developments.

Union leaders said the measures would have improved pay and safety for workers while giving residents more say over how the city grows. But city officials argue the ballot initiatives serve outside special interests and hurt economic activity connected to tourism and events. The election has cost the city $1.2 million, according to city staff reports.

In a statement, City Manager Scott Ochoa said the apparent outcome is a relief.

“With so much opportunity and potential in Ontario in the coming years, these proposed ordinances would have been counterproductive for all parties,” said Ochoa.

However, Ochoa said he’s still interested in open dialogue with Unite Here 11 on worker safety concerns. He shared that the city had already implemented ordinances to protect hotel and service workers.

Juan Muñoz, a political coordinator with Unite Here Local 11, told KVCR last week that the measures were “common sense” proposals that would help hundreds of workers who live and work in Ontario. Unite Here did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The Registrar of Voters said the next vote tally will be available tomorrow at 5 p.m. Visit the registrar’s website to get the latest on Ontario’s special election.

