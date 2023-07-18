© 2023 91.9 KVCR

7/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Has Highest Number of Alzheimer’s, Women’s World Cup Kicks Off Thursday, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • New number shows that California has the highest number of people living with Alzheimer’s dementia in the country.
  • The women’s World Cup kicks off Thursday, July 20.
  • 80-million dollars in state funding is being handed to the Metropolitan Water District and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts to design and construct a demonstration facility.
  • Sacramento saw a record-breaking hot weekend and researchers say we’ll see more in the future.
