KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Has Highest Number of Alzheimer’s, Women’s World Cup Kicks Off Thursday, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- New number shows that California has the highest number of people living with Alzheimer’s dementia in the country.
- The women’s World Cup kicks off Thursday, July 20.
- 80-million dollars in state funding is being handed to the Metropolitan Water District and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts to design and construct a demonstration facility.
- Sacramento saw a record-breaking hot weekend and researchers say we’ll see more in the future.