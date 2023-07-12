July 12: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Claudia Castorena, CFO and Co-founder of Galilee Center. Thank you so much for being with us today, Claudia.

Claudia Castorena

Thank you for having us, Yvette.

Yvette

Please share the mission and background of Galilee Center.

Claudia

The Galilee Center's mission is to fulfill the needs of the underprivileged and disadvantaged people by providing food, clothing and other basic needs, and to affirm their dignity with love, compassion and respect. And the background of Galilee, well we started in a hot summer month, July 2010. Thirteen years ago, and we started very grassroots. We wanted to provide food and clothing to the farm working area, which is one of the poorest areas of the East Riverside County or the East Coachella Valley. That's where our focus is to provide assistance.

Yvette

Beautiful. Please talk about some of your more popular programs.

Claudia

Well, the main program is the emergency services that we provide year round to the local community. We are based in Mecca, California. And on a weekly basis, we provide food for families to take home because of the pandemic two years ago and currently we do this drive thru style. So every Thursday, families come in their vehicles and we provide 350 to 375 boxes of food. Produce and even chicken or bacon or dairy products, eggs or milk. Also, once a month, we provide infant services. Baby diapers, baby formula and wipes for families with babies. Senior services we provide for the for the senior population, adult diapers and nutritional drinks and clothing vouchers. We have two thrift stores. One in Mecca and one in Coachella. We sell the items and the profits are used to help our programs. But we also have a clothing voucher if an individual or a family doesn't have money to pay for the items. Once a month they can ask for a voucher and they go in and shop at our store, and they pay with that voucher. And the biggest program that we also have is a shelter for the migrant farm workers that go to the Coachella Valley or to Mecca and to work in the fields, but they don't have a place to stay. You know, years before they were sleeping in their vehicles or parking lots or just outside the fields where they were going to work. Well, now they can stay at Galilee Center Shelter - Our Lady of Guadalupe Shelter, that's the name of it. And they can take a shower, they can do laundry right there. We have a laundry facility. They spend the night and we provide breakfast and dinner for them. And it's seasonal. That shelter is seasonal. And more recently, we started a shelter for families seeking asylum. Those are the migrants that arrived to the United States seeking asylum. So, we also house them and provide the basic services to them. And we also help them get to their final destination in the United States.

Yvette

I love it. So Gloria, please tell us how the community can support and connect with you.

Claudia

There are different ways that the community can get in touch with us. We have a website, galileecenter.org. They can give us a call at (760) 396-9100 and we'll be glad to answer any questions. If the listeners are in the area, in the Coachella Valley, they can stop by. We'll gladly give them a tour of our facility and tell them more about it. You know, for volunteers. They can donate and they can find out how they can volunteer. We need a lot of help because putting the boxes of food together on a weekly basis is a big task, and we need volunteers.

Yvette

Oh my goodness, I can imagine! Thank you so much for being with us here today, Claudia.

Claudia Castorena

You're welcome. Thank you for having me, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org./ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Esto es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Claudia Castorena, directora financiera y cofundadora de Galilee Center. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Claudia.

Claudia Castorena

Gracias por recibirnos, Yvette.

Yvette

Comparta la misión y los antecedentes del Centro de Galilea.

Claudia

La misión del Centro de Galilea es satisfacer las necesidades de las personas desfavorecidas brindándoles alimentos, ropa y otras necesidades básicas, y afirmar su dignidad con amor, compasión y respeto. Y los antecedentes de Galilea, bueno, empezamos en un caluroso mes de verano, julio de 2010. Hace trece años, y empezamos muy de base. Queríamos proporcionar comida y ropa al área de trabajo agrícola, que es una de las áreas más pobres del condado de East Riverside o del este del valle de Coachella. Ahí es donde nuestro enfoque es brindar asistencia.

Yvette

Hermoso. Hable sobre algunos de sus programas más populares.

Claudia

Bueno, el programa principal son los servicios de emergencia que brindamos durante todo el año a la comunidad local. Estamos ubicados en La Meca, California. Y semanalmente, proporcionamos alimentos para que las familias se los lleven a casa debido a la pandemia de hace dos años y actualmente lo hacemos al estilo drive thru. Entonces todos los jueves vienen las familias en sus vehículos y entregamos de 350 a 375 cajas de alimentos. Produce e incluso pollo o tocino o productos lácteos, huevos o leche. Además, una vez al mes, brindamos servicios para bebés. Pañales para bebés, fórmula para bebés y toallitas húmedas para familias con bebés. Servicios para personas de la tercera edad que brindamos para la población de la tercera edad, pañales para adultos y vales de bebidas y ropa nutritivas. Tenemos dos tiendas de segunda mano. Uno en La Meca y otro en Coachella. Vendemos los artículos y las ganancias se utilizan para ayudar a nuestros programas. Pero también tenemos un vale de ropa si un individuo o una familia no tiene dinero para pagar los artículos. Una vez al mes pueden pedir un bono y entran y compran en nuestra tienda, y pagan con ese bono. Y el programa más grande que también tenemos es un refugio para los trabajadores agrícolas migrantes que van al Valle de Coachella oa La Meca y trabajan en los campos, pero no tienen un lugar donde quedarse. Ya sabes, años antes dormían en sus vehículos o estacionamientos o justo afuera de los campos donde iban a trabajar. Bueno, ahora pueden quedarse en el Refugio Centro Galilea - Refugio Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, así se llama. Y pueden ducharse, pueden lavar la ropa allí mismo. Tenemos una instalación de lavandería. Pasan la noche y les proporcionamos el desayuno y la cena. Y es estacional. Ese refugio es estacional. Y más recientemente, abrimos un albergue para familias que buscan asilo. Esos son los migrantes que llegaron a Estados Unidos buscando asilo. Entonces, también los alojamos y les brindamos los servicios básicos. Y también los ayudamos a llegar a su destino final en los Estados Unidos.

Yvette

Me encanta. Entonces, Gloria, cuéntanos cómo la comunidad puede apoyarte y conectarse contigo.

Claudia

Hay diferentes maneras en que la comunidad puede ponerse en contacto con nosotros. Tenemos un sitio web, galileecenter.org. Pueden llamarnos al (760) 396-9100 y con gusto responderemos cualquier pregunta. Si los oyentes están en el área, en el Valle de Coachella, pueden pasar. Con mucho gusto les daremos un recorrido por nuestras instalaciones y les contaremos más al respecto. Ya sabes, para los voluntarios. Pueden donar y pueden averiguar cómo pueden ser voluntarios. Necesitamos mucha ayuda porque juntar las cajas de comida semanalmente es una gran tarea y necesitamos voluntarios.

Yvette

¡Dios mío, me lo imagino! Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros aquí hoy, Claudia.

Claudia Castorena

De nada. Gracias por recibirme, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org./ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del fondo CIELO en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.

