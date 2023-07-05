July 5: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Luz Gallegos, Executive Director at TODEC. Thank you for being with us today. Luz.

Luz Gallegos

Thank you for the invitation.

Yvette

Please Luz, share with us today TODEC’s mission and work

Luz

TODEC’s mission is to empower our disenfranchised immigrant communities to become economically, socially, educationally and civically self-sufficient while enhancing their individual self-esteem and community health.

Yvette

Which of TODEC’s programs is most popular?

Luz

TODEC started as a community organization to advocate on behalf of farmworkers and immigrants in our region in the 80s. Since then, we've grown to be a service provider. So we do offer immigration legal services. But I would say our most important work that we are doing is our civic engagement through our Naturalized IE Campaign, where we have assisted over 300,000 immigrants in the Inland Empire to become U.S. citizens. So that has created a shift, political shift as far as the power of immigrants and how we are seen as immigrants in our region. And we truly believe that this is the tool to create empowerment within our communities. Although we organize and advocate with and for undocumented immigrants, which we see our most vulnerable populations, but we know without having the political power to create accountability, in all aspects of government, we wouldn't be able to have the impact as we do as an organization and as a region. And we definitely have seen the shift in the IE, being born and raised in that IE, how it was then to how it is now we are definitely in a better position.

Yvette Excellent. Luz, please share a little bit about what inspires you most in your work alongside TODEC?

Luz

What inspires me is our community, our youth, their stories, their resilience, but also their vulnerability. We are within the borders of California where we see the impact of immigration, how that translates amongst our undocumented immigrant community, that communities and families continue to be separated. But at the same time, we see the resilience within our youth. They know they have a voice, and they are not stopping. We see the empowerment that we have created within our community to be civically engaged and to know that their vote actually matters. And their voices matter, regardless of their immigration status, that their stories impact and educate informed systems to create better opportunities, for not only for themselves and their families, but their communities and generations to come.

Yvette

Excellent. What do you look forward to in your future efforts alongside TODEC?

Luz

I look forward to seeing the continuity of the organization. Being born and raised within TODEC, my grandparents, my parents, now my kids volunteering at the organization, we want to continue to make sure that we continue to bring a community conscience to our youth, for them to take their life skills that they're learning through our youth leadership programs and to come back to a community that made them who they are, and has given them the opportunities to seek whatever it is in their goals. But for them to always come back, to always come back and give their time, energy and efforts, and also their professionalism. And we continue to see how a lot of our kids that have gone through our programs, now you know as college students, as professionals, come back and give their time, their pro bono time, so that the impact that we continue to see within the continuing the work of the organization, that it cannot stop, it has to continue.

Yvette

Wonderful. Please share today Luz, how the community can connect with and support TODEC.

Luz

One is to volunteer. Other ways is to invest in the organization and the mission and vision of the organization by donating. But I say, join the movement, join the movement because one or two people cannot do it by themselves. It takes a whole community to continue shifting the narrative that we are seeing as Latinos, as immigrants within this country. So I would say join the movement, but also invest in the community. We have been overshadowed, overlooked by all our neighboring counties, but we are a force to be reckoned with. And we are very faithful and hopeful that we will continue to push through to make the IE the IE that we know that we could be and that we are, but also having the our most vulnerable communities in our minds and hearts, that we need to give back to those that don't have the same privilege that many of us do.

Yvette Luz, please share your website address.

Luz

Yes, our website is www.todec.org and folks could also connect with us through our social media platforms @todecone. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TicTok for the kids.

Yvette

Beautiful thank you so much for being with us today, Luz.

Luz Gallegos

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Luz Gallegos, Directora Ejecutiva de TODEC. Gracias por estar con nosotros hoy. Luz.

Luz Gallegos

Gracias por la invitación.

Yvette

Por favor, comparta con nosotros hoy la misión y el trabajo de TODEC

Luz

La misión de TODEC es empoderar a nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes privados de sus derechos para que se vuelvan autosuficientes económica, social, educativa y cívicamente mientras mejoran su autoestima individual y la salud de la comunidad.

Yvette

¿Cuál de los programas de TODEC es más popular?

Luz

TODEC comenzó como una organización comunitaria para defender a los trabajadores agrícolas e inmigrantes en nuestra región en los años 80. Desde entonces, hemos crecido hasta convertirnos en un proveedor de servicios. Así que ofrecemos servicios legales de inmigración. Pero diría que nuestro trabajo más importante que estamos haciendo es nuestro compromiso cívico a través de nuestra Campaña IE Naturalizado, donde hemos ayudado a más de 300,000 inmigrantes en el Inland Empire a convertirse en ciudadanos estadounidenses. Eso ha creado un cambio, un cambio político en cuanto al poder de los inmigrantes y cómo somos vistos como inmigrantes en nuestra región. Y realmente creemos que esta es la herramienta para crear empoderamiento dentro de nuestras comunidades. Aunque nos organizamos y abogamos con y por los inmigrantes indocumentados, que vemos a nuestras poblaciones más vulnerables, pero sabemos que sin tener el poder político para generar responsabilidad, en todos los aspectos del gobierno, no podríamos tener el impacto que tenemos. como organización y como región. Y definitivamente hemos visto el cambio en el IE, nacer y crecer en ese IE, cómo fue entonces a cómo es ahora, definitivamente estamos en una mejor posición.

Yvette

Excelente. Luz, por favor comparte un poco sobre lo que más te inspira en tu trabajo junto a TODEC.

Luz

Lo que me inspira es nuestra comunidad, nuestra juventud, sus historias, su resiliencia, pero también su vulnerabilidad. Estamos dentro de las fronteras de California donde vemos el impacto de la inmigración, cómo eso se traduce entre nuestra comunidad de inmigrantes indocumentados, que las comunidades y las familias continúan separadas. Pero al mismo tiempo, vemos la resiliencia dentro de nuestra juventud. Saben que tienen voz y no se detienen. Vemos el empoderamiento que hemos creado dentro de nuestra comunidad para participar cívicamente y saber que su voto realmente importa. Y sus voces importan, independientemente de su estatus migratorio, que sus historias impacten y eduquen a los sistemas informados para crear mejores oportunidades, no solo para ellos y sus familias, sino también para sus comunidades y las generaciones venideras.

Yvette

Excelente. ¿Qué espera de sus futuros esfuerzos junto con TODEC?

Luz

Espero ver la continuidad de la organización. Habiendo nacido y crecido dentro de TODEC, mis abuelos, mis padres, ahora mis hijos son voluntarios en la organización, queremos seguir asegurándonos de seguir brindando una conciencia comunitaria a nuestra juventud, para que puedan tomar las habilidades para la vida que necesitan. volver a aprender a través de nuestros programas de liderazgo juvenil y regresar a una comunidad que los hizo quienes son, y les ha brindado la oportunidad de buscar lo que sea en sus objetivos. Pero que siempre vuelvan, que siempre vuelvan y den su tiempo, energía y esfuerzo, y también su profesionalidad. Y seguimos viendo cómo muchos de nuestros niños que han pasado por nuestros programas, ahora saben como estudiantes universitarios, como profesionales, regresan y dan su tiempo, su tiempo pro bono, para que el impacto que seguimos viendo dentro el continuar el trabajo de la organización, que no puede parar, tiene que continuar.

Yvette

Maravilloso. Comparta hoy, Luz, cómo la comunidad puede conectarse y apoyar a TODEC.

Luz

Una es ser voluntario. Otras formas es invertir en la organización y la misión y visión de la organización mediante la donación. Pero digo, únanse al movimiento, únanse al movimiento porque una o dos personas no pueden hacerlo solas. Se necesita toda una comunidad para continuar cambiando la narrativa que estamos viendo como latinos, como inmigrantes dentro de este país. Entonces diría que se una al movimiento, pero también invierta en la comunidad. Hemos sido eclipsados, pasados por alto por todos nuestros condados vecinos, pero somos una fuerza a tener en cuenta. Y somos muy fieles y tenemos la esperanza de que seguiremos avanzando para hacer del IE el IE que sabemos que podemos ser y que somos, pero también teniendo en nuestras mentes y corazones a nuestras comunidades más vulnerables, que necesitamos devolver a aquellos que no tienen el mismo privilegio que muchos de nosotros tenemos.

Yvette

Luz, comparte la dirección de tu sitio web.

Luz

Sí, nuestro sitio web es www.todec.org y la gente también puede conectarse con nosotros a través de nuestras plataformas de redes sociales @todecone. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter y TicTok para los niños.

Yvette

Hermosa muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Luz.

Luz Gallegos

Gracias.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del fondo CIELO en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.

