© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/8 KVCR Midday News: Deadline for FEMA Help After Winter Storms Extended, CA Youth Job Corp, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The deadline to apply for help from FEMA has been extended for 12 California counties that suffered winter storm damage.
  • The City of Riverside received a $4.4 million grant to create a youth employment and development program. CAYouthJobsCorps.com for more.
  • It’s getting increasingly expensive to have a home on the edge of the woods in California, due to home value and insurance costs.
  • The Family Fish & Wildlife Festival is Sat, June 10 from 10am to 3pm at Prado Regional Park in Chino. More information at parks.sbcounty.gov
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad