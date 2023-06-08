KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/8 KVCR Midday News: Deadline for FEMA Help After Winter Storms Extended, CA Youth Job Corp, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The deadline to apply for help from FEMA has been extended for 12 California counties that suffered winter storm damage.
- The City of Riverside received a $4.4 million grant to create a youth employment and development program. CAYouthJobsCorps.com for more.
- It’s getting increasingly expensive to have a home on the edge of the woods in California, due to home value and insurance costs.
- The Family Fish & Wildlife Festival is Sat, June 10 from 10am to 3pm at Prado Regional Park in Chino. More information at parks.sbcounty.gov