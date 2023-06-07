© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/7 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino To Launch Homeless Outreach Team, Student Loan Payment Resumes Soon, Apple’s $3500 VR Headset, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Beginning June 15, the city of San Bernardino will launch a homeless outreach team, to connect them with available housing and other services. Residents and businesses can request assistance or report issues by calling 909-936-3478 or emailing homelesshelp@sbcity.org
  • Orange County supervisors have approved a new policy to fly only the U.S., state, and county flags on county property.
  • Florida officials are confirming they coordinated travel for 36 migrants from El Paso to Sacramento.
  • The pause on student loan payments is ending in late August.
  • Apple unveils a $3,500 virtual reality headset dubbed “Vision Pro”.
  • SoCal study shows that sharks and humans can share the ocean peacefully.
Local news
Shareen Awad
