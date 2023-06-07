KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/7 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino To Launch Homeless Outreach Team, Student Loan Payment Resumes Soon, Apple’s $3500 VR Headset, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Beginning June 15, the city of San Bernardino will launch a homeless outreach team, to connect them with available housing and other services. Residents and businesses can request assistance or report issues by calling 909-936-3478 or emailing homelesshelp@sbcity.org
- Orange County supervisors have approved a new policy to fly only the U.S., state, and county flags on county property.
- Florida officials are confirming they coordinated travel for 36 migrants from El Paso to Sacramento.
- The pause on student loan payments is ending in late August.
- Apple unveils a $3,500 virtual reality headset dubbed “Vision Pro”.
- SoCal study shows that sharks and humans can share the ocean peacefully.