© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/20 KVCR Midday News: National Parks Free for Earth Day, Bill To Boost Air Monitoring Near Petroleum Refineries, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT
Midday Report- desert.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • All national parks are free on Saturday, April 22 for Earth Day.
  • A bill making its way through the California senate aims to boost air monitoring systems near petroleum refineries.
  • The Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base is set to take-off this weekend.
  • Hundreds of pet owners are expected to pour into Fairmount Park next week for Walk with the Animals.
  • Remote-controlled drones are being deployed by Hemet police officers.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad