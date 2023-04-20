KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/20 KVCR Midday News: National Parks Free for Earth Day, Bill To Boost Air Monitoring Near Petroleum Refineries, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- All national parks are free on Saturday, April 22 for Earth Day.
- A bill making its way through the California senate aims to boost air monitoring systems near petroleum refineries.
- The Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base is set to take-off this weekend.
- Hundreds of pet owners are expected to pour into Fairmount Park next week for Walk with the Animals.
- Remote-controlled drones are being deployed by Hemet police officers.