KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/30 KVCR Midday News: Rare Beetle Named After Former Governor Jerry Brown, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Businesses in the San Bernardino Mountains are encouraged to apply for financial assistance due to winter storms. snowinfo.sbcounty.gov
- New boundaries for Riverside's seven city council wards have been tentatively approved by the council.
- A California lawmaker wants to end a ban on state funded travel to states with discriminatory LGBTQ laws.
- Scientists are naming a rare species of beetle in honor of former California Governor Jerry Brown.