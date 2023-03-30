© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/30 KVCR Midday News: Rare Beetle Named After Former Governor Jerry Brown, & More

KVCR | By Rick Dulock
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT
midday_news_usa.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Businesses in the San Bernardino Mountains are encouraged to apply for financial assistance due to winter storms. snowinfo.sbcounty.gov
  • New boundaries for Riverside's seven city council wards have been tentatively approved by the council.
  • A California lawmaker wants to end a ban on state funded travel to states with discriminatory LGBTQ laws.
  • Scientists are naming a rare species of beetle in honor of former California Governor Jerry Brown.
Local news
