March 29: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker and this is IE Latino voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Dr. Ron Heredia from Inland Empire Future Leaders. Thank you so much for being with us today.

Dr. Ron Heredia

Thanks for having me. Great to be here.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Heredia, please share with us a little bit about your background.

Dr. Ron Heredia

I am a Colton boy. I grew up in Colton, California. My family still lives there. I have two younger brothers, went to public schools, graduated from Colton High School. During my time entering college, and high school, I attended the Inland Empire Future Leaders Program. It greatly impacted my life. I felt like it gave me some tools and preparation for being a successful high school student. I graduated Colton High, went to UCLA as a pre-med biology major. Ultimately ended up graduating with a degree in psychology and work in the field of psychology. I, over the years, acquired higher education graduate degrees and am a professor teaching a variety of psychology courses, and am the Director of the Inland Empire Future Leaders program now.

Yvette Walker

Oh, my goodness! So, you are you know, a full circle moment for Inland Empire Future Leaders. You are a product of what it is that you're now spearheading.

Dr. Ron Heredia

Yes. And even further “full circle,” is that my wife has become part of the program. She’s a volunteer in her 19th year volunteering. And my children, just last year in 2022, my youngest was able to attend the program. So now we're a full family of future leaders.

Yvette Walker

Please tell us about the Inland Empire Future Leaders and its mission.

Dr. Ron Heredia

It's a long standing nonprofit educational program based here in the Inland Empire. This will be our 39th consecutive year of being in operation. And we have a 100% volunteer staff. We take 8th and 9th grade students. They can apply to be a part of our Summer Conference. Their first learning experience is how to complete a very rigorous application that we feel prepares them for applying to scholarships and colleges, and programs of their choice. Our mission: to help alleviate the Latino dropout rate in the Inland Empire region and beyond. And it's also our mission to prepare students to navigate through high school, and their parents, with support. With the ultimate goal of enrolling in college, university and persisting to graduation.

Yvette Walker

Can you share some of the programs that you work on with Inland Empire Future Leaders?

Dr. Ron Heredia

Of course. Our main program is our Summer Conference. It happens every summer where we take about 130 high school students, and about 65 to 70 volunteer staff members, to the mountains in Idyllwild, California. And it's fully paid for by our donors and our funding efforts. So, students do not have to pay a penny, and we host them on a six-day overnight retreat, where we instill leadership, educational awareness and cultural awareness, which is a main component. So we teach our young leaders who they are, where they come from, and how to be proud going forward.

Yvette Walker

Please share a story that stands out to you.

Dr. Ron Heredia

Stories that stick out in my head are alumni of the program, who have become leaders themselves in school community family and our country. We are reaching about 5000 alum over the course of the 39 years, and so it's been a wonderful thing to be able to lead this effort. Some of the great memories are when I've invited United States Congressman Pete Aguilar, who is an alum of our program, as well as United States Congressman, Dr. Raul Ruiz from the Coachella Valley area. And they come back. They'll always say, “Yes, R.C. I'm gonna come speak - you invited me.” And so they stand before these young students and the parents. And to see the students eyes light up; “I can be a congressman, as well, because they sat in the same seats and when they were 14 years old.” So, wonderful moments like that, where our students see role models who give back and volunteer, and to know that they can do it too. As long as they set their mind and their hearts to accomplishing their goals, they can achieve whatever they desire.

Yvette Walker So they can go to iefl.org

Dr. Ron Heredia Let's talk. Let's connect. That's the way that this program works, through connections and networking. And so definitely reach out. And, also don't ever give up on the idea and the passion on supporting Latino youth especially in the Inland Empire.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for sharing your story with us today Dr. Heredia!

Dr. Ron Heredia Thanks for having me.

Yvette Walker Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker.