KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/29 KVCR Midday News: Financial Assistance Offered to SB Mountain Businesses, Oil Industry Profit Bill, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A group of current and former immigration detainees is suing the company that runs the ICE detention center in Adelanto.
- Riverside County Board Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to join an effort by the CSAC to advocate for statewide legislation to coordinate efforts to address homelessness.
- Businesses in the San Bernardino Mountains impacted by the crippling winter storms are being offered financial assistance. The application process is expected up and running in the next couple of weeks online at snowinfo.sbcounty.gov
- Governor Newsom signed a bill into law on Tuesday that would create new transparency around oil industry profit margins.