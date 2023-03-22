© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/22 KVCR Midday News: SB County Says They Were Prepared for Latest Storms, CA Has 7th Lowest Job Resignation Rates in Nation, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 22, 2023 at 1:03 PM PDT
Midday News - Forest Path.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • In hard-hit San Bernardino County, authorities say they were prepared for this storm, providing more resources from the state.
  • The primary driver of California’s population loss over the past few years has been its resident moving to other states.
  • A new California law prohibiting doctors from sharing COVID misinformation with their patients is now entangled in lawsuits
  • California will remake San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
  • California has weathered the so-called Great Resignation, with the 7th lowest job resignation rates in the country.
