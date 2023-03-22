KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/22 KVCR Midday News: SB County Says They Were Prepared for Latest Storms, CA Has 7th Lowest Job Resignation Rates in Nation, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- In hard-hit San Bernardino County, authorities say they were prepared for this storm, providing more resources from the state.
- The primary driver of California’s population loss over the past few years has been its resident moving to other states.
- A new California law prohibiting doctors from sharing COVID misinformation with their patients is now entangled in lawsuits
- California will remake San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
- California has weathered the so-called Great Resignation, with the 7th lowest job resignation rates in the country.