midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/24 KVCR Midday News: 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless Count, IE Unemployment Dips, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM PST
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Hundreds of volunteers will disperse from more than three dozen locations throughout Riverside County on Wednesday for the 2023 Point-In-Time homeless count.
  • Legislators gathered at the state capitol to discuss next steps and to honor the 11 victims killed in a shooting over the Lunar New Year weekend.
  • An estimated 2,000 mourners paid their last respects Saturday to slain Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun.
  • Unemployment across Riverside and San Bernardino counties dipped to 3.6% in December the second lowest for 2022.
  • A pair of unrelated aviation accidents in rural areas of Riverside County Sunday are being investigated.
Shareen Awad
