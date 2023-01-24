KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/24 KVCR Midday News: 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless Count, IE Unemployment Dips, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Hundreds of volunteers will disperse from more than three dozen locations throughout Riverside County on Wednesday for the 2023 Point-In-Time homeless count.
- Legislators gathered at the state capitol to discuss next steps and to honor the 11 victims killed in a shooting over the Lunar New Year weekend.
- An estimated 2,000 mourners paid their last respects Saturday to slain Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun.
- Unemployment across Riverside and San Bernardino counties dipped to 3.6% in December the second lowest for 2022.
- A pair of unrelated aviation accidents in rural areas of Riverside County Sunday are being investigated.