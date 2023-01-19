KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/19 KVCR Midday News: Government Invests $930 Million to Address Wildlife Concerns, Westbound 91 Full Closure, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The federal government announced an investment of $930 million to address wildfire concerns in 11 at-risk areas in the western U.S.
- Detainees released from the Robert Presley Detention Center in Downtown Riverside will now have options to keep them from living on the streets.
- Plan ahead for full closure of the westbound 91 in Corona the weekend of January 27-30. To register for construction updates, text CONNECTOR to 844-771-0995 and text 91REFRESH to 77222.