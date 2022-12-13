KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/13 KVCR Midday News: RSV Levels Trend Down, UC Strike Ends, California Will Share in Walgreen Settlement, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- RSV levels have started to trend downward, but the strain of healthcare systems has not let up.
- Postdoctoral and academic researchers working at University of California campuses have ended their strike.
- California’s Director of Public Health is urging anyone over 50 years old to have a treatment plan in place in case they get COVID-19.
- California will share in a $5.7 billion multistate settlement agreement with Walgreens to address its role in fueling the opioid epidemic.