The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/13 KVCR Midday News: RSV Levels Trend Down, UC Strike Ends, California Will Share in Walgreen Settlement, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM PST
Midday News - Forest Road.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • RSV levels have started to trend downward, but the strain of healthcare systems has not let up.
  • Postdoctoral and academic researchers working at University of California campuses have ended their strike.
  • California’s Director of Public Health is urging anyone over 50 years old to have a treatment plan in place in case they get COVID-19.
  • California will share in a $5.7 billion multistate settlement agreement with Walgreens to address its role in fueling the opioid epidemic.
